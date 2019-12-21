Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Becton Dickinson in the Health Care Equipment Industry (BDX, MDT, ABT, BAX, SYK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Becton Dickinson ranks highest with a CE of $14,000. Following is Medtronic Plc with a CE of $14,000. Abbott Labs ranks third highest with a CE of $10,000.
Baxter Intl Inc follows with a CE of $3,000, and Stryker Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $3,000.
Since that recommendation, shares of Becton Dickinson have risen 6.5%.
