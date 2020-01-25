MySmarTrend
Becton Dickinson is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (BDX, MDT, ABT, BAX, SYK)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Becton Dickinson ranks highest with a CE of $14,000. Medtronic Plc is next with a CE of $14,000. Abbott Labs ranks third highest with a CE of $10,000.

Baxter Intl Inc follows with a CE of $3,000, and Stryker Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $3,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Becton Dickinson on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $251.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Becton Dickinson have risen 10.8%. We continue to monitor Becton Dickinson for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

