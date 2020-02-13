Top 5 Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (FOXF, DORM, SMP, GNTX, SRI)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 82.07. Dorman Products is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.94. Standard Motor ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.21.

Gentex Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.95, and Stoneridge Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.92.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fox Factory Hold and will alert subscribers who have FOXF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.