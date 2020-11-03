Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (SHOO, SKX, DECK, CROX, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.81. Skechers Usa-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.08. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.19.
Crocs Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.86, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.39.
