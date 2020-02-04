Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.32. Deckers Outdoor is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.22. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.08.
Steven Madden follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.78, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deckers Outdoor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deckers Outdoor in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest price to forward sales nike inc -cl b deckers outdoor crocs inc steven madden skechers usa-a