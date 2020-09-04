Top 5 Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (NKE, DECK, CROX, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.85. Deckers Outdoor is next with a EV/Sales of 2.33. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.05.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a EV/Sales of 0.79, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.77.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Deckers Outdoor on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $121.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Deckers Outdoor have risen 15.9%. We continue to monitor Deckers Outdoor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest enterprise value to sales ratio nike inc -cl b deckers outdoor crocs inc skechers usa-a steven madden