Shares of Skechers Usa-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Footwear Industry (SKX, SHOO, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.20. Steven Madden is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.40. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.63.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.94, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.24.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Deckers Outdoor on September 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $146.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Deckers Outdoor have risen 21.4%. We continue to monitor Deckers Outdoor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to forward sales skechers usa-a steven madden crocs inc deckers outdoor nike inc -cl b