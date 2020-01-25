MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Footwear Industry (NKE, SKX, DECK, SHOO, CROX)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:16am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Skechers Usa-A is next with a CE of $736. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a CE of $292.

Steven Madden follows with a CE of $275, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $172.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 88.8%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest level of cash nike inc -cl b skechers usa-a deckers outdoor steven madden crocs inc

Ticker(s): NKE SKX DECK SHOO CROX

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.