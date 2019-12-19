Shares of Crocs Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Footwear Industry (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.69. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.22. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.34.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.46, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.37.
