Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in the Footwear Industry (NKE, DECK, CROX, SKX, SHOO)

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68.

Skechers Usa-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

