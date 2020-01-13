Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A in the Footwear Industry (SKX, NKE, CROX, DECK, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Skechers Usa-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 283.64. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.99. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.40.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.25, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.03.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steven Madden on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Steven Madden have risen 27.3%. We continue to monitor Steven Madden for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest price to cash flow skechers usa-a nike inc -cl b crocs inc deckers outdoor steven madden