Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A in the Footwear Industry (SKX, NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Skechers Usa-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 185.96. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.93. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.83.
Crocs Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.26, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.17.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Skechers Usa-A and will alert subscribers who have SKX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
