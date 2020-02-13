Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A in the Footwear Industry (SKX, NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Skechers Usa-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 261.58. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.36. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.38.
Crocs Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.13, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.82.
