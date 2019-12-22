Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in the Footwear Industry (NKE, SKX, DECK, SHOO, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a CE of $736. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a CE of $292.
Steven Madden follows with a CE of $275, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $172.
