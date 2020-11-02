Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in the Footwear Industry (NKE, DECK, CROX, SKX, SHOO)

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.49. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a EV/Sales of 3.14. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.30.

Skechers Usa-A follows with a EV/Sales of 1.28, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.20.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Crocs Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Crocs Inc in search of a potential trend change.