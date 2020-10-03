Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in the Footwear Industry (NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO, SKX)

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.77. Following is Deckers Outdoor with a EV/Sales of 2.67. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.33.

Steven Madden follows with a EV/Sales of 0.97, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.92.

