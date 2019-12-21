Nike Inc -Cl B is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (NKE, SKX, DECK, SHOO, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a CE of $6,000. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a CE of $736. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a CE of $292.
Steven Madden follows with a CE of $275, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $172.
