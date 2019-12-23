Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.17.
