Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX, SHOO, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Following is Steven Madden with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.22.
