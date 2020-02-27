Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX, SHOO, CROX, DECK, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.00. Steven Madden is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.19. Crocs Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.18.
Deckers Outdoor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.01, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.80.
