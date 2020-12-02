Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.45. Skechers Usa-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.09. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.45.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.28, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 38.85.
