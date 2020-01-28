Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B (NKE, DECK, CROX, SHOO, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.18. Deckers Outdoor is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77. Crocs Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68.
Steven Madden follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37.
