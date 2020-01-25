Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (STLD, X, NUE, WOR, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Us Steel Corp with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.

Worthington Inds follows with a CE of $278, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a CE of $253.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nucor Corp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.60. Since that call, shares of Nucor Corp have fallen 5.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.