MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (STLD, X, NUE, WOR, CMC)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Us Steel Corp with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.

Worthington Inds follows with a CE of $278, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a CE of $253.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nucor Corp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $54.60. Since that call, shares of Nucor Corp have fallen 5.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest level of cash Steel Dynamics us steel corp nucor corp worthington inds commercial metal

Ticker(s): STLD X NUE WOR CMC

Contact Amy Schwartz