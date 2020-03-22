Steel Dynamics has the Highest Level of Cash in the Steel Industry (STLD, X, NUE, CLF, WOR)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Us Steel Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a CE of $823, and Worthington Inds rounds out the top five with a CE of $278.

