Steel Dynamics has the Highest Level of Cash in the Steel Industry (STLD, X, NUE, CLF, WOR)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Us Steel Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a CE of $823, and Worthington Inds rounds out the top five with a CE of $278.

