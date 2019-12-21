Steel Dynamics is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (STLD, X, NUE, WOR, CMC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Us Steel Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.

Worthington Inds follows with a CE of $278, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a CE of $253.

