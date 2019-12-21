Steel Dynamics is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (STLD, X, NUE, WOR, CMC)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Steel Dynamics ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Us Steel Corp is next with a CE of $1,000. Nucor Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $999.
Worthington Inds follows with a CE of $278, and Commercial Metal rounds out the top five with a CE of $253.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Commercial Metal on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Commercial Metal have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor Commercial Metal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash Steel Dynamics us steel corp nucor corp worthington inds commercial metal