Moneygram Intern has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MGI, SRT, TVPT, SYKE, TTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.09. Following is Startek, Inc. with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46. Travelport World ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.73.

Sykes Enterprise follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85, and Teletech Hldgs rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.17.

