Staar Surgical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (STAA, WST, RTIX, XRAY, VIVO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,270.2%. West Pharmaceut is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,587.1%.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,985.2%, and Meridian Biosci rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,437.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Staar Surgical and will alert subscribers who have STAA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.