Staar Surgical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (STAA, WST, RTIX, XRAY, VIVO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,270.2%. West Pharmaceut is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,587.1%.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,985.2%, and Meridian Biosci rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,437.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rti Surgical Inc on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Rti Surgical Inc have risen 91.1%. We continue to monitor Rti Surgical Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.