Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical (STAA, WST, RTIX, XRAY, VIVO)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,270.2%. Following is West Pharmaceut with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,587.1%.
Dentsply Sirona follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,985.2%, and Meridian Biosci rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,437.1%.
