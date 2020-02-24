Spectrum Brands has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Household Products Industry (SPB, CENTA, CENT, ODC, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17. Following is Central Garden-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Central Garden ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

Oil Dri Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44.

