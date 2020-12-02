Oil Dri Corp has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Household Products Industry (ODC, CENTA, CENT, ENR, SPB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Oil Dri Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.56. Central Garden-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.00. Central Garden ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.34.

Energizer Holdin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.76, and Spectrum Brands rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.45.

