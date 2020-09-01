Chefs Warehouse is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.05. Sysco Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 0.89. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.34.

Spartannash Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.15, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.09.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Andersons Inc on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Andersons Inc have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Andersons Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.