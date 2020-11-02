Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (SCI, BID, CLCT, ASCMA, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Service Corp Int ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.78. Sotheby'S is next with a EV/Sales of 3.58. Collectors Univ ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.29.

Ascent Capital-A follows with a EV/Sales of 3.08, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.87.

