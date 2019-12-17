Shares of Regis Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (RGS, CSV, BID, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Regis Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,917.9%. Carriage Service is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,456.9%. Sotheby'S ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,525.0%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,048.6%, and Service Corp Int rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,113.0%.

