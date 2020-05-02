Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Sotheby'S in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (BID, SCI, SERV, HRB, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sotheby'S ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.85. Following is Service Corp Int with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.63. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.51.

H&R Block Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.48, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.35.

