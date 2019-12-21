Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of H&R Block Inc in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (HRB, BID, SERV, SCI, RGS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Sotheby'S with a CE of $544. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a CE of $522.
Service Corp Int follows with a CE of $330, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $172.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regis Corp on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Regis Corp have risen 4.5%. We continue to monitor Regis Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash h&r block inc :bid sotheby's servicemaster gl service corp int regis corp