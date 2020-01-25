MySmarTrend
H&R Block Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (HRB, BID, SERV, SCI, RGS)

Written on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 5:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Sotheby'S is next with a CE of $544. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a CE of $522.

Service Corp Int follows with a CE of $330, and Regis Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $172.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regis Corp on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Regis Corp have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor Regis Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

