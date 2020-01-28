Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Collectors Univ (CLCT, BID, SCI, SERV, HRB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Collectors Univ ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78. Following is Sotheby'S with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75. Service Corp Int ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

