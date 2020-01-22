Westrock Co has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Intl Paper Co is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

Sonoco Products follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Bemis Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

