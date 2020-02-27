Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.53. Intl Paper Co is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.68. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.69.

Sonoco Products follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.08.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Westrock Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Westrock Co in search of a potential trend change.