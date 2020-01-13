Shares of Intl Paper Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, UFPT, SON, SEE, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.60. Ufp Technologies is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.48. Sonoco Products ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.34.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.90, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.50.

