Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Westrock Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, SON, PKG, BMS, AVY)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,868.1%. Sonoco Products is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,555.1%. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,484.2%.

Bemis Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,655.1%, and Avery Dennison rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,018.9%.

