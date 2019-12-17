Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Westrock Co in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, SON, PKG, BMS, AVY)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,868.1%. Following is Sonoco Products with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,555.1%. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,484.2%.
Bemis Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,655.1%, and Avery Dennison rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,018.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avery Dennison on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Avery Dennison have risen 12.0%. We continue to monitor Avery Dennison for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio westrock co sonoco products packaging corp bemis co avery dennison