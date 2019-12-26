Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Westrock Co (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65. Intl Paper Co is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.81. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85.

Sonoco Products follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.11, and Bemis Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 19.7%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.