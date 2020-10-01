Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Westrock Co (WRK, PKG, IP, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.89. Packaging Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.16. Intl Paper Co ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.47.

Graphic Packagin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.20, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.34.

