Highest Level of Cash in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co (IP, SEE, WRK, SON, AVY)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Sealed Air Corp with a CE of $594. Westrock Co ranks third highest with a CE of $298.

Sonoco Products follows with a CE of $255, and Avery Dennison rounds out the top five with a CE of $224.

