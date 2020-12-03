Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (HIW, NRE, EQC, VNO, SLG)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Highwoods Prop ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 158.45. Northstar Realty is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 124.91. Equity Commonwea ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 103.41.

Vornado Rlty Tst follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.44, and Sl Green Realty rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.60.

