Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SPG, UE, ALX, KIM, AKR)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Simon Property ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Urban Edge P is next with a CE of $490. Alexander'S Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $308.
Kimco Realty follows with a CE of $239, and Acadia Realty rounds out the top five with a CE of $75.
