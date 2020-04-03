Shares of Aptargroup Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, BLL, CCK, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.27. Following is Ball Corp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.24. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.75, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71.

