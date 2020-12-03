Shares of Aptargroup Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (ATR, CCK, BLL, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aptargroup Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.80. Crown Holdings I is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.74. Ball Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.50.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.12, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.99.

